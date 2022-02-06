Calendar for Feb. 7

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Girls basketball — Park at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park; Burlington at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Waterford at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Waterford, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

No events scheduled.

Thursday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha St. Joseph at Case; Park at Franklin; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball — Waterford at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Wilmot at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Kenosha Bradford at Park; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s (Parents/Senior Night); Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie.

Boys swimming — Case, Park at WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, diving competition, Greenfield H.S., 6 p.m.

Saturday

Boys basketball — Kenosha Bradford at Union Grove, 12:30 p.m.; Park at Milwaukee Washington, 3 p.m.; Sun Prairie East at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Waterford Regional, 9:30 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove at Wilmot Regional, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Park at WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, swimming competition, Greenfield H.S., 1 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional, swimming competition, Beloit Memorial H.S., 1 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional, swimming competition, Whitefish Bay H.S., noon.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine Invitational, Mukwonago H.S., 9 a.m.; Waterford at Whitefish Bay Invitational, 10 a.m.

