Calendar for Feb. 5

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Friday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Bradford; Oregon at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central vs. St. Catherine’s, at Catholic Central; Whitefish Bay Dominican vs. Racine Lutheran, at Dominican; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph.
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Clinton, 6 p.m.; Case at Oak Creek; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther.
Gymnastics — Jefferson/Cambridge at Waterford, 6 p.m.