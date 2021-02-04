 Skip to main content
Calendar for Feb. 5
Calendar for Feb. 5

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Bradford; Oregon at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central vs. St. Catherine’s, at Catholic Central; Whitefish Bay Dominican vs. Racine Lutheran, at Dominican; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Clinton, 6 p.m.; Case at Oak Creek; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther.

Gymnastics — Jefferson/Cambridge at Waterford, 6 p.m.

