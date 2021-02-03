Calendar for Feb. 4

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Thursday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Oak Creek; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Racine Lutheran at Wilmot.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Kenosha Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Union Grove; Waterford at Prairie; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Bradford; Oregon at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central vs. St. Catherine’s, at Catholic Central; Whitefish Bay Dominican vs. Racine Lutheran, at Dominican; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph.