HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Elkhorn at Park; Wilmot at Waterford. DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran at East Troy. DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Argyle.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Union Grove vs. Waukesha West, at Elkhorn. DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran vs. Jefferson, at East Troy. DIVISION 4 — Prairie vs. Random Lake, at Kenosha Tremper.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Janesville Craig at Case; Horlick at Franklin. DIVISION 2 — Park-Elkhorn winner at Whitnall; Greendale/Delavan-Darien winner at Burlington; Waukesha West at Union Grove; Waterford-Wilmot winner at Westosha Central. DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran-East Troy winner at St. Catherine’s. DIVISION 4 — Dodgeland-Williams Bay winner at Prairie. DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central-Argyle winner vs. Abundant Life Christian-Rio winner.

Gymnastics — WIAA State Championships, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln H.S., team competition, noon.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISIONS 1-5 — TBA.

Girls basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 (at DeForest). DIVISION 3 (at St. Catherine’s). DIVISION 4 (at Slinger).

Gymnastics — WIAA State Championships, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln H.S., individual competition, 10 a.m.