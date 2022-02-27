Calendar for Feb. 28

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Park at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; DIVISION 3 — Jefferson at St. Catherine’s; Racine Lutheran at Walworth Big Foot; DIVISION 4 — Milwaukee Juneau at Prairie; DIVISION 5 — Pecatonica at Catholic Central.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Waukesha West vs. Union Grove, Park H.S.; DIVISION 4 — Racine Lutheran vs. Prairie, West Allis Central H.S.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; DIVISION 2 — Park-Union Grove winner at Burlington; Waterford/Delavan-Darien winner at Westosha Central; DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s-Jefferson winner vs. Saint Francis-Whitewater winner; Racine Lutheran-Walworth Big Foot winner at Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran; DIVISION 4 — Prairie-Milwaukee Juneau winner at Milwaukee Academy of Science; DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central-Pecatonica vs. Cambria-Friesland/Juda winner.

Gymnastics — Waterford at WIAA Division 2 State Championships, team and individual competition, Wisconsin Rapids H.S., 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1-2-3-4-5 matchups TBA.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 2-4 matchups TBA.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at WIAA Division 1 State Championships, team and individual competition, Wisconsin Rapids H.S., 10:30 a.m.

