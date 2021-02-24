Calendar for Feb. 26

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
FRIDAY
No events scheduled
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS (SITES TBA): DIVISION 1 — Burlington-Franklin winner vs. Wauwatosa East-Kenosha Indian Trail winner. DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s-Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs winner vs. Kiel-Milwaukee Academy winner. DIVISION 4 — Prairie-Fennimore winner vs. Cuba City-Randolph winner. REGULAR SEASON GAMES (at Kenosha Bradford): Horlick vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.; Horlick vs. Case, 11:30 a.m.; Case vs. Bradford, 1 p.m.