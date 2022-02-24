Calendar for Feb. 25

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan; DIVISION 2 — Elkhorn at Union Grove, Waterford at Wilmot; DIVISION 4 — Living Word Lutheran at Prairie, Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran; DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Black Hawk.

Wrestling — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at WIAA State Championships, Kohl Center, Madison: Division 1 consolation first-round and quarterfinals, 10 a.m., Division 1 semifinals 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — Waterford at WIAA Division 2 Elkhorn Sectional, Elkhorn H.S., 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1-2-4-5 matchups TBA.

Wrestling — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at WIAA State Championships, Kohl Center, Madison: Division 1 consolation semifinals, fifth-place and third-place matches, 10 a.m., Division 1 championship matches, 7 p.m.

