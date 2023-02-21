HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Horlick; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Waterford at Burlington; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Wrestling — WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 preliminaries, 3 p.m.; Division 1 quarterfinals, approx. 5:15 p.m.; Division 2 and 3 preliminaries, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Badger/Burlington, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay at Mukwonago Sectional, Mukwonago H.S., 5 p.m. DIVISION 2 — Waterford at Mount Horeb Sectional, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick-Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon winner at Kettle Moraine. DIVISION 2 — Wilmot-Fort Atkinson winner at Union Grove; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Park-Waterford winner at Waukesha West. DIVISION 3 — Clinton-Whitewater winner at Racine Lutheran; St. Catherine’s-Walworth Big Foot winner at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More. DIVISION 4 — Horicon-Williams Bay winner at Prairie. DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central-Johnson Creek winner vs. Palmyra-Eagle/Fall River winner.

Wrestling — WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 consolations, Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals and Division 1-2-3 consolation quarterfinals, 10 a.m.; Division 1-2-3 semifinals, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Matchups TBA. DIVISION 2 — Matchups TBA. DIVISION 3 — Matchups TBA. DIVISION 4 — Matchups TBA. DIVISION 5 — Matchups TBA.

Wrestling — WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1-2-3 consolation semifinals, Division 1-2-3 fifth- and third-place matches, 10 a.m.; Division 1-2-3 championship matches, 5:30 p.m.