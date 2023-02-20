HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Horlick at Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon. DIVISION 2 — Park at Waterford. DIVISION 3 — Walworth Big Foot at St. Catherine’s. DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Johnson Creek.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Horlick; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Waterford at Burlington; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Wrestling — WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 preliminaries, 3 p.m.; Division 1 quarterfinals, approx. 5:15 p.m.; Division 2 and 3 preliminaries, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Badger/Burlington, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay at Mukwonago Sectional, Mukwonago H.S., 5 p.m. DIVISION 2 — Waterford at Mount Horeb Sectional, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick-Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon winner at Kettle Moraine. DIVISION 2 — Wilmot-Fort Atkinson winner at Union Grove; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Park-Waterford winner at Waukesha West. DIVISION 3 — Clinton-Whitewater winner at Racine Lutheran; St. Catherine’s-Walworth Big Foot winner at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More. DIVISION 4 — Horicon-Williams Bay winner at Prairie. DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central-Johnson Creek winner vs. Palmyra-Eagle/Fall River winner.

Wrestling — WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 consolations, Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals and Division 1-2-3 consolation quarterfinals, 10 a.m.; Division 1-2-3 semifinals, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Matchups TBA. DIVISION 2 — Matchups TBA. DIVISION 3 — Matchups TBA. DIVISION 4 — Matchups TBA. DIVISION 5 — Matchups TBA.

Wrestling — WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1-2-3 consolation semifinals, Division 1-2-3 fifth- and third-place matches, 10 a.m.; Division 1-2-3 championship matches, 5:30 p.m.