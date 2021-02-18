 Skip to main content
Calendar for Feb. 19
Calendar for Feb. 19

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Muskego at Burlington; Waterford at Westosha Central. DIVISION 3 — Kenosha St. Joseph vs. Racine Lutheran, at St. Joseph; Somers Shoreland Lutheran vs. St. Catherine’s, at Somers. DIVISION 4 — Living Word Lutheran at Prairie.

Gymnastics — Waterford at WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional, 2:55 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Semifinal winners. DIVISION 3 — Semifinal winners. DIVISION 4 — Semifinal winners. DIVISION 5 — Semifinal winners.

Girls basketball — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL FINALS: Waterford-Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels winner vs. Franklin-Kenosha Indian Trail winner, SITE TBA, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT (at Kaukauna H.S.): Quarterfinals, Waterford vs. Stoughton, Holmen vs. Slinger, Kaukauna vs. Brookfield East and Waunakee vs. Marshfield, 11 a.m.; ​​​​​Semifinals, Waterford-Stoughton winner vs. Holmen/Slinger winner and Kaukauna-Brookfield East winner vs. Waunakee/Marshfield winner, 1 p.m., Championship, semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay at WIAA Division 1 Hartford Sectional, 9:30 a.m.

