Calendar for Feb. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — Case at Oak Creek; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford at Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s (Parents/Senior Night).

Girls basketball — Burlington at East Troy, 6 p.m.; Greendale at Horlick, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Elkhorn Area H.S., 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Catholic Central at Cristo Rey Jesuit (Ill.), Chicago, 12:15 p.m.

Wrestling — Case, Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional, Park H.S., 10:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case at WIAA Division 1 State Championships, Waukesha South H.S., diving 9:30 a.m., swimming 2:30 p.m.

