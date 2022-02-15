Calendar for Feb. 16

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Park, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Elkhorn at Burlington; Waterford at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — Case at Oak Creek; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford at Park; Union Grove at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s (Parents/Senior Night).

Girls basketball — Burlington at East Troy, 6 p.m.; Greendale at Horlick, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 State Championships, Waukesha South H.S., swimming at 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Elkhorn Area H.S., 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Catholic Central at Cristo Rey Jesuit (Ill.), Chicago, 12:15 p.m.

Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Park Sectional, Park H.S., 10:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Burlington Co-op at WIAA Division 1 State Championships, Waukesha South H.S., diving 9:30 a.m., swimming 2:30 p.m.

