HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy at Park; Elkhorn at Burlington; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls basketball — Burlington at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Brown Deer, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 TEAM SECTIONAL (at Elkhorn): Semifinals — Burlington vs. Milton and Wilmot vs. Mukwonago, 6 p.m.; championship, semifinal winners, 20 minutes after completion of semifinals.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — Milwaukee Riverside at Case, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Horlick; Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Case; Oak Creek at Park; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie.

Girls basketball — East Troy at Burlington, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming — WIAA DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (At Waukesha South H.S.): Swimming competition, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Waterford H.S., 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — Pewaukee at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONALS: Case, Horlick/Park Co-op, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at South Milwaukee Sectional, 10 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Burlington Sectional, 10 a.m.

Boys swimming — WIAA DIVISION 1 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (At Waukesha South H.S.): Diving competition 9:30 a.m., swimming competition 2:30 p.m.