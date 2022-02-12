Calendar for Feb. 13

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Milwaukee Riverside at Horlick; Kenosha Tremper at Park; Union Grove at Burlington; St. Catherine’s at Prairie (Senior Night).

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Fond du Lac at Case; Elkhorn at Burlington; Waterford at Wilmot; MILWAUKEE BUCKS PREP SERIES: St. Catherine’s vs. Prairie, at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther.

Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 TEAM SECTIONAL: Burlington vs. Franklin, at St. Catherine’s H.S., 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Park, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Elkhorn at Burlington; Waterford at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

