Calendar for Feb. 12

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Friday

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Muskego at Union Grove; Westosha Central at Waterford. DIVISION 3 — Somers Shoreland Lutheran vs. Racine Lutheran, at Somers. DIVISION 4 — Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph. DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Albany.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Case at Burlington, noon; Horlick vs. Park, at Burlington, 2 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.; WISCONSIN BASKETBALL YEARBOOK CLASSIC (At Prairie): Greendale Martin Luther vs. Manitowoc Roncalli, 11 a.m.; Racine Lutheran vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 1 p.m.; Oak Creek vs. Manitowoc Lincoln, 3 p.m.; Prairie vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 5 p.m.; Mequon Homestead vs. Ashwaubenon, 7 p.m.