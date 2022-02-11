 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Feb. 12

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Kenosha Bradford at Union Grove, 12:30 p.m.; Park at Milwaukee Washington, 3 p.m.; Sun Prairie East at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.

Wrestling — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONALS: Case, Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Waterford Regional, 9:30 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove at Wilmot Regional, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Park at WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, swimming competition, Greenfield H.S., 1 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at WIAA Division 1 Beloit Memorial Sectional, swimming competition, Beloit Memorial H.S., 1 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional, swimming competition, Whitefish Bay H.S., noon.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine Invitational, Mukwonago H.S., 9 a.m.; Waterford at Whitefish Bay Invitational, 10 a.m.

