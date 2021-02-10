 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Feb. 11
0 comments

Calendar for Feb. 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

 

 

Thursday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Sun Prairie at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Friday

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Muskego at Union Grove; Westosha Central at Waterford. DIVISION 3 — Somers Shoreland Lutheran vs. Racine Lutheran, at Somers. DIVISION 4 — Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph. DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Albany. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for Feb. 5

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially t…

Calendar

HS calendar for Feb 3

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News