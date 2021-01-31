 Skip to main content
Calendar for Feb. 1
HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 6 p.m.; Union Grove at Greenfield; Elkhorn at Waterford; Prairie vs. Racine Lutheran, at Prairie.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Stoughton at Burlington; Waterford at Elkhorn; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Gymnastics — Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, Franklin Co-op at Badger/Burlington, Karcher Middle School, Burlington, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball — Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, 7 p.m.; Mukwonago at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph vs. St. Catherine’s, at Kenosha, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Case, 7:30 p.m. (no fans).

Girls basketball — Horlick at Case, 5:30 p.m. (no fans); Middleton at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Mukwonago at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Prairie vs. Racine Lutheran, at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — Waterford at Whitewater, 6 p.m.

