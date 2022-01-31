Calendar for Feb. 1

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Bradford at Case; Franklin at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park; Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Wilmot; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Whitewater, 6 p.m.; Waterford at Jefferson/Cambridge, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Westosha Central at Burlington; Waterford at Elkhorn;

Girls basketball — Shorewood at Park, 6 p.m.; Burlington at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Horlick; Case at Kenosha Tremper; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph;

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Horlick at Park; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Westosha Central at Burlington; Waterford at Elkhorn; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Burlington at Kaukauna, 4 p.m.; Hope Christian at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.; WISCONSIN VS. ILLINOIS BORDER BATTLE (at Prairie, Wind Point): Winnebago Lutheran vs. Northridge (Ill.) Prep, 11 a.m.; Prairie vs. Prospect (Ill.), 12:30 p.m.; Mequon Homestead vs. New Trier (Ill.), 2 p.m.; Ashwaubenon vs. Rock Island (Ill.), 3:30 p.m.; Kimberly vs. Buffalo Grove (Ill.), 5 p.m.; Westosha Central vs. Deerfield (Ill.), 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, 4 p.m.;

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Metro Classic Conference Tournament, Shoreland Lutheran H.S., Somers, 9 a.m.; Case, Horlick, Park, at Southeast Conference Tournament, Kenosha Indian Trail, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Burlington H.S., 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Park at Southeast Conference Championships, Park H.S., diving 9:30 a.m., swimming 1:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Lake Geneva Badger H.S., 11 a.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at Franklin Invitational, Altius Academy, 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0