Calendar for Dec. 2
0 comments

Calendar for Dec. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

No event scheduled.

Tuesday

Boys basketball — Horlick at New Berlin West, 7:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; Wisconsin Lutheran at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Jefferson at Burlington; Catholic Central vs. Heritage Christian at St. Luke Church, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, Kenosha YMCA - Callahan Branch; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at SLC Relays, Jefferson H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Prairie, TBD.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It's craft fair season
Calendar

It's craft fair season

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual craft fair roundup. Whether it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News