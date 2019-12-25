Calendar for Dec. 26

HIGH SCHOOLS
Thursday
Boys basketball — Catholic Central vs. Heritage Christian, at Concordia College, 9 a.m.; DPT HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Racine Lutheran vs. Kenosha Tremper, 7:45 p.m.; RICK MAJERUS WBY SHOOTOUT (At Concordia University, Mequon): Catholic Central vs. Milwaukee Heritage Christian, 9 a.m.
Friday
Boys basketball — Park at Milwaukee Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Stevens Point, UW-Stevens Point Quandt Fieldhouse, 7:45 p.m.; NEW BERLIN WEST CLASSIC: Horlick vs. Waukesha North, 11:30 a.m.; Case vs. Muskego, 1 p.m.; DPT HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Burlington vs. Prairie, 4:15 p.m.; RICK MAJERUS WBY SHOOTOUT (At Concordia University, Mequon): Catholic Central vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central, 9 a.m.
Girls basketball — I-43 HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL (At Shorewood): Case vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, 5 p.m.; Shorewood vs. Waukesha South, 7 p.m.; BELOIT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL: Burlington vs. Mount Horeb, 3 p.m.; Beloit Memorial vs. Freeport (Ill.), 5 p.m.; DPT HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Prairie vs. Kenosha Bradford, 1 p.m.; UW-STEVENS POINT TOURNAMENT: Racine Lutheran vs. Stevens Point Pacelli, 11 a.m.
Wrestling — Case, Horlick, Waterford at Milwaukee Hamilton Holiday Duals, 9 a.m.; Park at Lourdes OTW Invitational, UW-Oshkosh, 9:30 a.m.; Union Grove at Mid-States Classic, UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.