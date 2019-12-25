Calendar for Dec. 26

HIGH SCHOOLS

Thursday

Boys basketball — Catholic Central vs. Heritage Christian, at Concordia College, 9 a.m.; DPT HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Racine Lutheran vs. Kenosha Tremper, 7:45 p.m.; RICK MAJERUS WBY SHOOTOUT (At Concordia University, Mequon): Catholic Central vs. Milwaukee Heritage Christian, 9 a.m.

Friday

Boys basketball — Park at Milwaukee Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Stevens Point, UW-Stevens Point Quandt Fieldhouse, 7:45 p.m.; NEW BERLIN WEST CLASSIC: Horlick vs. Waukesha North, 11:30 a.m.; Case vs. Muskego, 1 p.m.; DPT HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (at Carthage College, Kenosha): Burlington vs. Prairie, 4:15 p.m.; RICK MAJERUS WBY SHOOTOUT (At Concordia University, Mequon): Catholic Central vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central, 9 a.m.