Calendar for Dec. 12

HIGH SCHOOLS

Thursday

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Waterford at Union Grove; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Union Grove at Waterford.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Park; Oak Creek at Case; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Elkhorn at Waterford; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park; Case at Oak Creek, 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie.

Wrestling — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Adams/Friendship Invitational, Woodside Complex, Mauston, 5:30 p.m.

