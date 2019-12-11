Calendar for Dec. 12

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Thursday
Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Waterford at Union Grove; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran.
Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Union Grove at Waterford.
Friday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Park; Oak Creek at Case; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Elkhorn at Waterford; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.
Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park; Case at Oak Creek, 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie.
Wrestling — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Adams/Friendship Invitational, Woodside Complex, Mauston, 5:30 p.m.