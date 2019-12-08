Calendar for Dec. 10

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Wilmot at Burlington; Waterford at Union Grove; Prairie at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.
Girls basketball — Case at Horlick, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Watertown Luther Prep at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, St. Catherine’s H.S., 7 p.m.
Boys swimming (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper vs. Case, at Horlick; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge Triangular, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
You have free articles remaining.
Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Waterford at Union Grove; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran.
Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Union Grove at Waterford.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Park; Oak Creek at Case; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Elkhorn at Waterford; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.
Girls basketball (5:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park; Case at Oak Creek, 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie.
Wrestling — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Adams/Friendship Invitational, Woodside Complex, Mauston, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — Park vs. Milwaukee Golda Meir, Milwaukee Washington H.S., 3 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball — Living Word Lutheran at Catholic Central, 2 p.m. HOLIDAY BASKETBALL SHOWCASE (At Prairie): Horlick vs. Prairie, 1 p.m.; Park vs. Burlington, 3 p.m.; Case vs. Wilmot, 5 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Park H.S., noon; Burlington at Fort Atkinson Invitational, 10 a.m.
Wrestling — Park, Catholic Central at Whitewater Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington at Adams/Friendship Invitational, Woodside Complex, Mauston, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Bob Downing Scramble, at Sun Prairie H.S., 9:15 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Marquette Invitational, 7:30 a.m.