Calendar for Dec. 9

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Franklin; Janesville Parker at Burlington; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central.

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Lancer Invitational, St. John’s NW Military Academy, Delafield, 3 p.m.; Burlington at Neenah Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Case at Viking Invitational, New Berlin West, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — RON GLASER CLASSIC (at Milwaukee Washington): Park vs. Milwaukee Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball (4 p.m.) — Brown Deer at Racine Lutheran; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Wrestling — Burlington at Whitewater Invitational, 9:15 a.m.; Union Grove at Bob Downing Scramble, Sun Prairie East, 9:15 a.m.

Boys swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn Invitational, 10 a.m.; Racine Unified Co-op at Southeast Conference Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 2 p.m.