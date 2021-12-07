Calendar for Dec. 8

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Wednesday
No events scheduled.
Thursday
Boys basketball — Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Waterford at Union Grove; Wilmot at Burlington; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.
Wrestling — Kenosha Tremper, Oak Creek at Case, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Park, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 7 p.m.