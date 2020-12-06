 Skip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 7
Calendar for Dec. 7

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Wilmot at Burlington; Union Grove at Waterford; Catholic Central at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Gallo Sports Center, Caledonia, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Burlington at Wilmot, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Gallo Sports Center, Caledonia, 5:30 p.m.

Boys swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Edgerton/Evansville, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball — Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Union Grove at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Girls basketball — Elkhorn at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford at Union Grove, 6 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Kenosha Christian Life, 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Waterford at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

