Calendar for Dec. 6

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Boys basketball — Union Grove at Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Waterford at Mukwonago; Prairie at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Prairie at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, 5:30 p.m.; Park at Shoreland Lutheran; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien.

Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, Callahan Branch YMCA; Park at Franklin; Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Edgerton/Evansville, 5:30 p.m.

