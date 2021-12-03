 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Dec. 4

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s, 3 p.m.; TERRY PORTER CLASSIC (at Milwaukee South H.S.): Horlick vs. Kettle Moraine, 1:15 p.m.

Girls basketball — RLOA HOLIDAY SHOWCASE (at Union Grove): Racine Lutheran vs. Wilmot, 11 a.m.; Horlick vs. Union Grove, 1 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph vs. Westosha Central, 3 p.m.; Park vs. Burlington, 5 p.m.

Wrestling — Park at Glendale Nicolet Scramble, 8 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Catholic Central/Lutheran at Blackshirt Invitational, Waukesha South, 8 a.m.; Case at Milwaukee Hamilton Tournament, 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Waterford at East Troy Scramble, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Gunslinger Invitational, Slinger, 9 a.m.; Case at Campbellsport Scramble, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Horlick at Cudahy Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Gymnastics — Waterford at Cardinal Invitational, Sun Prairie East, 9:30 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Nov. 30

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for Nov. 30

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for Nov. 26

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News