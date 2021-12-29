Calendar for Dec. 30

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball — RICK MAJERUS WBY SHOOTOUT (At Concordia University, Mequon): Prairie vs. Appleton Xavier, 1 p.m.; GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Racine Lutheran vs. Grafton, 2:30 p.m.; Case vs. Westosha Central, 5:45 p.m.; SOUTHSIDE CLASSIC (at Cudahy): Catholic Central-Cristo Rey Jesuit winner vs. Cudahy, 5:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
No events scheduled.
SATURDAY
No events scheduled.