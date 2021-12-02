 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Dec. 3

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Case; Oak Creek at Horlick; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Racine Lutheran at Wilmot.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 6 p.m.; Case at Park; Horlick at Oak Creek; Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Nov. 26

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Calendar for Nov. 30

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for Nov. 30

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for Nov. 26

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News