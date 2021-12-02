Calendar for Dec. 3

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Case; Oak Creek at Horlick; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Racine Lutheran at Wilmot.
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 6 p.m.; Case at Park; Horlick at Oak Creek; Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.