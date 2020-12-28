 Skip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 29
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball — Shoreland Lutheran at Waterford, 5 p.m.; Brown Deer at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Wilmot at Union Grove, 2 p.m.; Burlington at Delavan-Darien, 5 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Burlington, 2 p.m.; Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Union Grove, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Burlington, noon; Racine Lutheran at Union Grove, 1 p.m.; Catholic Central at Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Burlington at Fort Atkinson, 12:30 p.m..

Girls basketball — Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, 12:30 p.m.; Prairie at Wilmot, 2:30 p.m.

