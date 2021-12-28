 Skip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 29

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — Greendale at Waterford, Fox River Middle School, 6 p.m.; VIKING HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At New Berlin): Horlick vs. Waukesha North, at NB West H.S., 1 p.m.; JANESVILLE CRAIG OPTIMIST TOURNAMENT: Case vs. Janesville Craig or Milton, consolation game at 2 p.m. or championship game at 3:30 p.m.; SOUTHSIDE CLASSIC (at Cudahy): Catholic Central vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 7 p.m.; GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Burlington vs. Grafton, 5:45 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Milwaukee Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — East Troy at Waterford, Fox River Middle School, 4:30 p.m.; VIKING HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At New Berlin): Horlick vs. West Bend East, NB West H.S., 10 a.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Lakeside Lutheran, at Eisenhower H.S., 10 a.m.; GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Prairie vs. Kenosha Tremper, 1 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Janesville Parker, 2:30 p.m.; BELOIT MEMORIAL HOLIDAY CLASSIC: Burlington vs. Muskego, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — RICK MAJERUS WBY SHOOTOUT (At Concordia University, Mequon): Prairie vs. Appleton Xavier, 1 p.m.; GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Racine Lutheran vs. Grafton, 2:30 p.m.; Case vs. Westosha Central, 5:45 p.m.; SOUTHSIDE CLASSIC (at Cudahy): Catholic Central-Cristo Rey Jesuit winner vs. Cudahy, 5:15 p.m.

