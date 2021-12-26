 Skip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 27

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Boys basketball — GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Burlington vs. Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:15 p.m.

Girls basketball — GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Prairie vs. Kenosha Bradford, 1:30 p.m.; I-43 TOURNAMENT (at Shorewood): Park vs. Brookfield Academy, 3 p.m.

Wrestling — Union Grove at Mid-States Classic, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball — RICK MAJERUS WBY SHOOTOUT (At Concordia University, Mequon): Prairie vs. Cuba City, 1 p.m.; VIKING HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At New Berlin): Horlick vs. Waukesha South, at Eisenhower H.S., 4:30 p.m.; GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Case vs. St. Catherine’s, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Union Grove at South Milwaukee, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee North at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.; JANESVILLE CRAIG OPTIMIST TOURNAMENT: Case vs. Oconomowoc, 2 p.m.; GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Racine Lutheran vs. Westosha Central, 2:30 p.m.; VIKING HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At New Berlin): Horlick vs. Waukesha North, at Eisenhower H.S., 3 p.m.; I-43 TOURNAMENT (at Shorewood): Park vs. Milwaukee Golda Meir or Shorewood, consolation game 3 p.m. or championship game, 5 p.m.

Wrestling — Union Grove at Mid-States Classic, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Boys basketball — Greendale at Waterford, Fox River Middle School, 6 p.m.; VIKING HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At New Berlin): Horlick vs. Waukesha North, at NB West H.S., 1 p.m.; JANESVILLE CRAIG OPTIMIST TOURNAMENT: Case vs. Janesville Craig or Milton, consolation game at 2 p.m. or championship game at 3:30 p.m.; SOUTHSIDE CLASSIC (at Cudahy): Catholic Central vs. St. Francis, 5:15 p.m.; GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Burlington vs. Grafton, 5:45 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Milwaukee Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — East Troy at Waterford, Fox River Middle School, 4:30 p.m.; VIKING HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At New Berlin): Horlick vs. West Bend East, NB West H.S., 10 a.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Lakeside Lutheran, at Eisenhower H.S., 10 a.m.; GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Prairie vs. Kenosha Tremper, 1 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Janesville Parker, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball — RICK MAJERUS WBY SHOOTOUT (At Concordia University, Mequon): Prairie vs. Appleton Xavier, 1 p.m.; GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Racine Lutheran vs. Grafton, 2:30 p.m.; Case vs. Westosha Central, 5:45 p.m.; SOUTHSIDE CLASSIC (at Cudahy): Catholic Central vs. Cudahy or Cristo Rey Jesuit, consolation game 5:15 p.m. or championship game 7 p.m.

