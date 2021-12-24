Calendar for Dec. 25

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
saturday
No events scheduled.
SUNDAY
No events scheduled.
MONDAY
Boys basketball — GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Burlington vs. Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:15 p.m.
Girls basketball — GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Prairie vs. Kenosha Bradford, 1:30 p.m.; I-43 TOURNAMENT (at Shorewood): Park vs. Brookfield Academy, 3 p.m.
Wrestling — Union Grove at Mid-States Classic, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.