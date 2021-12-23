 Skip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 24

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAYNo events scheduled.

SUNDAYNo events scheduled.

MONDAYBoys basketball — GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Burlington vs. Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:15 p.m.

Girls basketball — GO SPORTS AMERICA HOLIDAY HOOPS CLASSIC (At Carthage College, Kenosha): Prairie vs. Kenosha Bradford, 1:30 p.m.; I-43 TOURNAMENT (at Shorewood): Park vs. Brookfield Academy, 3 p.m.

Wrestling — Union Grove at Mid-States Classic, UW-Whitewater, 9:30 a.m.

