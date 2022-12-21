Calendar for Dec. 22

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball — Burlington at Beloit Memorial, 12:45 p.m.; Prairie at Union Grove, 5:45 p.m.; Catholic Central at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball — Prairie at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Wrestling — Case at Milwaukee Hamilton Duals, 10 a.m.; Waterford at Hartford, 6 p.m.; Burlington at Mukwonago, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington at Mukwonago, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
People are also reading…
Wrestling — Case at Milwaukee Hamilton Duals, 10 a.m.