Calendar for Dec. 21
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Boys basketball — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 2:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Lake Country Lutheran, Hartland, 7:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; 7 p.m.; Union Grove at New Berlin Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 6 p.m.

