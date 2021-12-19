 Skip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 20

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Girls basketball — Oak Creek at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Rufus King at Case, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Horlick at New Berlin Eisenhower; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Westosha Central at Waterford.

Wednesday

Boys basketball — Walworth Big Foot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Waukesha South at Burlington, 5 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.; Waterford at Stoughton, 6 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Case, Waterford at Milwaukee Hamilton Holiday Duals, 1:30 p.m.; Lake Country Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s H.S., 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball — Union Grove at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Union Grove at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Case, Waterford at Milwaukee Hamilton Holiday Duals, 1:30 p.m.

