Calendar for Dec. 20

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha St. Joseph; Park at St. Catherine’s; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — St. Catherine’s at Burlington; Wilmot at Union Grove; Westosha Central at Prairie.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — New Berlin Eisenhower at Horlick, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford, Oak Creek, Slinger at Muskego, 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Lake Country Lutheran, Hartland, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — Burlington at Beloit Memorial, 5 p.m.; Prairie at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at St. Francis, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball — Prairie at Union Grove, 5:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Tremper, 6 p.m.

Wrestling — Case at Milwaukee Hamilton Duals, 10 a.m.; Waterford at Hartford, 6 p.m.; Burlington at Mukwonago, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington at Mukwonago, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Wrestling — Case at Milwaukee Hamilton Duals, 10 a.m.