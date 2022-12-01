 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 2

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Prairie at Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep, 6 p.m.; Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Waterford at Milwaukee Pius XI; Wilmot at Racine Lutheran; Union Grove at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Waterford at Burlington (Make-A-Wish Night); Westosha Central at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s.

