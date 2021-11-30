Calendar for Dec. 2

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — Greenfield at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Park at Case; Burlington at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Case; Oak Creek at Horlick; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph; Racine Lutheran at Wilmot.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 6 p.m.; Case at Park; Horlick at Oak Creek; Burlington at Waterford; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s, 3 p.m.; TERRY PORTER CLASSIC (at Milwaukee South H.S.): Horlick vs. Kettle Moraine, 1:15 p.m.

Girls basketball — RLOA HOLIDAY SHOWCASE (at Union Grove): Racine Lutheran vs. Wilmot, 11 a.m.; Horlick vs. Union Grove, 1 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph vs. Westosha Central, 3 p.m.; Park vs. Burlington, 5 p.m.

Wrestling — Park at Glendale Nicolet Scramble, 8 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Catholic Central/Lutheran at Blackshirt Invitational, Waukesha South, 8 a.m.; Case at Milwaukee Hamilton Tournament, 9 a.m.; Horlick at Janesville Park Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Waterford at East Troy Scramble, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Gunslinger Invitational, Slinger, 9 a.m.; Case at Campbellsport Scramble, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Horlick at Cudahy Invitational, 7:30 a.m.

Gymnastics — Waterford at Cardinal Invitational, Sun Prairie East, 9:30 a.m.

