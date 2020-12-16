Calendar for Dec. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Elkhorn at Burlington; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Waterford at Wilmot; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.
Girls basketball — Burlington at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at St. Francis, 6 p.m.
Boys swimming — Burlington Co-op at Jefferson/Cambridge, Jefferson H.S., 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Wilmot, 2 p.m.
Girls basketball — Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 6 p.m.; Prairie at Lake Country Lutheran, Hartland, 3 p.m.
Wrestling — Union Grove at Burlington, 9 a.m.
