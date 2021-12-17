 Skip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — Union Grove at New Berlin West, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Burlington at Marty Loy Classic, Fond du Lac, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic, Beaver Dam, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Ed Stech Invitational, West Allis Central, 9:30 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Stoughton Invitational, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, 9:30 a.m.

