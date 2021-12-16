Calendar for Dec. 17

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Elkhorn at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Wrestling — Waterford at Ed Stech Invitational, West Allis Central, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — Union Grove at New Berlin West, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Burlington at Marty Loy Classic, Fond du Lac, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic, Beaver Dam, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Ed Stech Invitational, West Allis Central, 9:30 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Stoughton Invitational, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, 9:30 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0