Calendar for Dec. 16

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — St. Catherine’s at Kettle Moraine, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Delavan-Darien, 6 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Case; St. Catherine’s at Park; Westosha Central at Waterford.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Union Grove at Waterford; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Elkhorn at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 5:30 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick; Park at Oak Creek; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Wrestling — Waterford at Ed Stech Invitational, West Allis Central, 5 p.m.

