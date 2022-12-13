Calendar for Dec. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled
THURSDAY
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Park at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Kettle Moraine Lutheran at St. Catherine's.
Girls basketball — Park at Case, 5:15 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 7 p.m.
Wrestling (6 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Burlington; Elkhorn at Waterford; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.
