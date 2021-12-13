 Skip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Wisconsin Lutheran; Milwaukee Lutheran at Park; Wilmot at Burlington; Waterford at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Prairie at Racine Lutheran; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Prairie at Racine Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central; Elkhorn at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph.

Boys swimming — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co-op at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine at Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Wilmot H.S., 6 p.m.

