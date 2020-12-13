Calendar for Dec. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
Boys basketball — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Academy of Science.
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Westosha Central at Burlington; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 5:30 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.
Boys swimming — Delavan-Darien at Burlington Co-op, Wellness Center, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine at Badger/Burlington, Karcher Middle School, Burlington, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball — Racine Lutheran at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!