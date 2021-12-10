Calendar for Dec. 11

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Saturday
Boys basketball — Catholic Central at Oakfield, 2:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.; RON GLASER CLASSIC (at Milwaukee Washington H.S.): Park vs. Milwaukee Carmen, 8:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Case, 1 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, 1 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Wrestling — Union Grove at Bob Downing Scramble, Sun Prairie East, 9:15 a.m.
Boys swimming — Case, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Park H.S., noon; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn Invitational, 10 a.m.