Calendar for Dec. 10

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Franklin at Park; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Wrestling — St. Catherine’s/Catholic Central/Lutheran at Lancer Invitational, Delafield St. John’s NW Military, 3 p.m.; Burlington at Neenah Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 4 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, Waterford at Elkhorn Invitational, 6 p.m.

